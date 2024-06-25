Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 2.2% Higher

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $141.07 and last traded at $140.60. Approximately 2,901,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 9,897,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.79 and a 200 day moving average of $108.59.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,246,728 shares of company stock worth $842,917,457 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,876 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.