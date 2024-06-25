Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Delta Apparel Stock Up 11.4 %

Delta Apparel stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.94 million during the quarter. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Delta Apparel stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Delta Apparel, Inc. ( NYSE:DLA Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Delta Apparel as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

