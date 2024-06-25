DigiByte (DGB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $143.11 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $143.11 million and $7.79 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,997.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.28 or 0.00629504 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.67 or 0.00115604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00038026 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.47 or 0.00260443 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00047907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00073897 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,091,913,330 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.