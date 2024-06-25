DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.96.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DBRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DigitalBridge Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,948,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,651,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth about $19,351,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,302,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,854,000 after purchasing an additional 941,662 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 490.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 640,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 532,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.96. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.76 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Equities research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is 2.58%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.