Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Shares Purchased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,304 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 2.18% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $9,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.34. The stock had a trading volume of 127,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,426. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $615.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

