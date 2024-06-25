Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Evanson Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,963,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,352 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 9.8% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $126,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 136,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,583,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,434. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $32.53.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.