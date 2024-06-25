Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stake Trimmed by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 136,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,583,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,272,000 after buying an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,385. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.61.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

