Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.9% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.54. 445,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,678. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $37.78.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

