Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) to Issue Dividend of $0.21

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPDGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2117 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.

AAPD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.36. 197,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,357. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

