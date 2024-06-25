Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Plans $0.20 Dividend

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2024 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Price Performance
Shares of GGLS stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,996. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $21.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82.
