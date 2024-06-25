Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.33. The stock had a trading volume of 42,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,485. Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69.

