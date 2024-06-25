Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDD traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,958,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,926. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17.

Get Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDD was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.