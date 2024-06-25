Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0818 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 30,608,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,787,848. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $21.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $945.92 million, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
