Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 2,323 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $160.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,203,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a 1 year low of $82.69 and a 1 year high of $170.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.49. The company has a market capitalization of $175.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

