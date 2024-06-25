Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 29,611 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 288.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,611 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.64. 3,011,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,551,902. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average is $67.49. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $72.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.