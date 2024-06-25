Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 45,234 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 693.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,234 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

KEYS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.00. The stock had a trading volume of 515,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,931. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.00. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Keysight Technologies

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.