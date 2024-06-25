Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,004,000 after purchasing an additional 45,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,086 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,280,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,916,000 after purchasing an additional 451,744 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,114,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,652,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,049,000 after purchasing an additional 235,941 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.58. 2,243,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,862. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.50. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

