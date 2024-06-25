Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,996,000 after buying an additional 138,142 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,311,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,272,000 after buying an additional 43,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $957,756,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,103,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,301,000 after buying an additional 77,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,698,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,880,000 after purchasing an additional 24,323 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.27. 521,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,664. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $275.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

