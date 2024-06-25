Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,356 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $24,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,674,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,422,000 after buying an additional 395,462 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,005 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726,348 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after buying an additional 1,559,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,937,000 after buying an additional 205,013 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.52. 1,968,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,278. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

