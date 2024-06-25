Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,734 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 50,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Comcast by 26.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 29,410 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $358,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 200,356 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after buying an additional 161,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.62.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.35. 7,490,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,440,041. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $150.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

