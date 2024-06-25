Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $17.04 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,237 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.11% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $17,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

BATS MOAT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.35. The company had a trading volume of 810,887 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

