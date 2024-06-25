Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:ICVT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,620 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average is $78.07.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1539 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.