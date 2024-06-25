Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.43% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 840.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 932,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,537,000 after buying an additional 833,321 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,299,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,612,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,974,000 after buying an additional 516,378 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,039,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after buying an additional 135,420 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DFIS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 295,040 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.43.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

