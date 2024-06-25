Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $54.87 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 996.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,778,000 after buying an additional 192,109 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $547.42. 2,665,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,346,534. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $551.29. The company has a market cap of $472.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

