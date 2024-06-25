Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 335 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

S&P Global stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $447.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,116. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $428.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.09. The stock has a market cap of $140.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

