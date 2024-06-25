Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $14.84 on Tuesday, reaching $904.95. 2,837,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,501. The company has a 50 day moving average of $804.54 and a 200 day moving average of $734.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.07 billion, a PE ratio of 133.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $909.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.72.

Get Our Latest Report on LLY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total value of $15,547,105.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,556,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,033,404,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total transaction of $15,547,105.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,556,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,033,404,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 789,704 shares of company stock worth $672,385,964 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.