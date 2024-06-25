Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 136,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 139,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Earth Science Tech, Inc focuses on health and wellness industry. It operates men's health telemedicine platform under brand Peak name; and operates pharmacy. The company offers supplements and topicals products. The company was formerly known as Ultimate Novelty Sports, Inc and changed its name to Earth Science Tech, Inc in March 2014.

