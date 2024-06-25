Ehrlich Financial Group Sells 4,941 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ehrlich Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,439,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $547.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,810,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $551.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $527.04 and its 200-day moving average is $508.34.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.