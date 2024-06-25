Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CTO Sells $19,407,600.00 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total transaction of $19,407,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,874,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,980,127.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Shay Banon sold 120,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $13,137,600.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Shay Banon sold 5,260 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total value of $578,021.40.

Elastic stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.95. The stock had a trading volume of 885,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,568. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.50. Elastic has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $136.06.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,514,000 after buying an additional 380,694 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,660,000. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Elastic by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Elastic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Elastic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

