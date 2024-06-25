Eleanor B. Lacey Sells 4,999 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,999 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,737.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 384,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,742.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,745,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,816. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $24.81.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. The business had revenue of $172.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASAN. Bank of America initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

