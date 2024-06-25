Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,303 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 100.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,447,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,826,000 after acquiring an additional 350,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,745,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,583,000 after purchasing an additional 619,609 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,248,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,435 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,900,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,809,000 after purchasing an additional 36,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,360,000 after buying an additional 84,644 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,102,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,102. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $81.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

