Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,250 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,562,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,642,000 after purchasing an additional 474,819 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 37,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,274,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $94.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,791,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,988,295. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $97.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.91 and its 200 day moving average is $94.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2764 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

