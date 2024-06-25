Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAVE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

PAVE stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,116 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.