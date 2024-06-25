Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $18.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $908.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,250. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $801.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $732.02. The stock has a market cap of $863.73 billion, a PE ratio of 133.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $434.34 and a 1-year high of $909.42.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 772,475 shares of company stock worth $656,838,859. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.