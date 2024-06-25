ELIS Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $202,392.70 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0360 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $7.20 million and approximately $202,392.70 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010115 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,738.99 or 1.00090445 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012564 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00082536 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03337365 USD and is down -9.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $34.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

