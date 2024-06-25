Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading 31% Higher

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) traded up 31% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.89 and last traded at $15.77. 12,850,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 5,061,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Enovix from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. The company had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovix news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 188.0% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,698,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,834 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 2,228.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,438,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after buying an additional 1,376,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,814,000 after buying an additional 1,072,508 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,290,000. Finally, Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

