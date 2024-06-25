Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Up 4.1%

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $14.83. 63,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 77,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $493.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, Director Peter S. Kim acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $35,282.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,936 shares in the company, valued at $854,041.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Entrada Therapeutics news, Director Peter S. Kim acquired 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $31,955.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,212 shares in the company, valued at $915,576.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter S. Kim acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $35,282.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,936 shares in the company, valued at $854,041.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,388 shares of company stock worth $88,027 and have sold 13,475 shares worth $205,133. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 792.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,045,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 26,144 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 476.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

