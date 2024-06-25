ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.70. 498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4599 per share. This is a positive change from ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B

About ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B ( NYSEARCA:BDCZ Free Report ) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 1.53% of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks an index of at least 25 companies invested in the initial growth stages of small firms. BDCZ was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

