Euler Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.08 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Euler token can currently be bought for approximately $4.59 or 0.00007397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Euler has a market cap of $76.42 million and $1.08 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Euler was first traded on December 30th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler (EUL) is a digital token for the Euler platform, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on Ethereum. It allows users to lend and borrow various digital assets, with features like permissionless lending and efficient risk management. EUL tokens are used for governance, enabling holders to vote on platform decisions, and may be used in reward structures. The platform was founded by Michael Bentley, Doug Hoyte, and Jack Prior in 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

