European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.22

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 526053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EWCZ. Truist Financial lowered their target price on European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

European Wax Center Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $624.12 million, a PE ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.88 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 5.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of European Wax Center

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

