Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 24,934 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,934 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAR. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,860.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.73. 229,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,597. The stock has a market cap of $995.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

