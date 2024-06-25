Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,070 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,554,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,413,000 after buying an additional 72,731 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 200,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC now owns 108,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 368.1% during the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,115,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEHP traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 135,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $26.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.60.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

