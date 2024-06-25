Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 630 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,310,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 4.2% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $53,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Family CFO Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 38,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,071,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 380,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.22. 171,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,071. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.63.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

