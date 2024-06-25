Evanson Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 261.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.76. 1,304,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,272. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

