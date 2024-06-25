Evanson Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MCD traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,903,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,714. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.02. The stock has a market cap of $185.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,625 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

