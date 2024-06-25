Evanson Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 4,554.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,042,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,176,000 after acquiring an additional 715,130 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 90,349.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 250,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 250,268 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,231,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,287,000 after buying an additional 693,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $972,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Global X Uranium ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,701,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,290. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.