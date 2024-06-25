Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 34,834 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,834 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $17,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jentner Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 314,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 69,134 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 78,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after acquiring an additional 39,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 519,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,288 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC stock remained flat at $26.36 during trading on Tuesday. 905,543 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

