Evanson Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,913,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,888,813. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.92 and a 200 day moving average of $200.47.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

