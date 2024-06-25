Evanson Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.74. 587,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,674. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.25 and a 200 day moving average of $216.62. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

