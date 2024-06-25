Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 164,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 38,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.10. 1,543,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $74.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.78.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

